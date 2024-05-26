Aggrieved loyalists of the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero on Sunday, staged a protest against the reinstated of Emir Sanusi Lamido.

This was just as the social-cultural group, Arewa Social Contract Initiatives, on Sunday warned the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, to leave Kano urgently in the spirit of peace and stability.

The leader of the group, Sani Muhamud Darma, issued the warning at the end of an emergency meeting of members drawn across the 19 Northern states held Saturday in Kano.

The Arewa group lamented that the continued hibernating within the city alongside the state-recognized Emir was capable of igniting needless civil unrest.

According to a communique signed by Darma, the group insisted the sudden return of Aminu Ado Bayero to Kano a few days after his removal clearly negated the tradition of the Emirate Council to which he belongs.

They reminded the dethroned Emir that history would never be kind to him if he stood as the source of uncertainty and chaos which might consume many lives in the State.

He said, “Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero the Dethroned Emir of Kano should remember that the same Person he is challenging today vacated the same seat for him and even disappeared away from Kano, but he accepted what happened in good faith without causing any uproar, why are you not replicating his actions”.

He called on Aminu Ado Bayero should borrow a leaf from his siblings and even his very close Brother the Emir of Bichi Nasiru Ado Bayero for quietly vacating Kano and without making anything that would jeopardize peace.

“Beautifully, look at the Emir of Bichi and other Emirs’s nobody heard anything from them, they respectfully left and vacated their thrones without causing any havoc, that is a clear love for Kano, the Chairman added.

“We are totally against the ill-advised actions of the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, we strongly advised them to as a matter of urgency relocate and if he has any reservations about what had happened, he should channel it appropriately from wherever he is, but not Kano.”

The Arewa Social Contract Initiatives reminded that when Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was campaigning he had promised the Kano people that if elected he would change the narratives of Kano Kano Emirates from what he believes is a distortion to where it was before the creation of the additional Emir’s.

“And here is the Governor fulfilling his Campaign promises, no wonder Kano people are so calm and happy with the development, as you move around one will see nothing has changed, People are happily going about their normal businesses.

“Somebody cannot sit in Abuja or wherever and decide the faith of Kano, the fact that Kano with its attendant volatility but remained peaceful and calm, clearly shows that Emir Sanusi is being accepted wholly”

The group then stated, “For this, we are advising Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero not to buy the idea of plunging Kano into chaos, his actions right now show that he is hovering a personal desire at the detriment of Kano’s peace and stability.”

However, the demonstration erupted shortly after hundreds of Bayero loyalists held a special prayer session at the Nassarawa palace along the state road where the 15th emir is presently occupying, which is about two kilometres from the state house.

According to the prayer session led by a clergy Mal. Umar Mai Salati, the supporters pray for divine intervention against the dissolution of the five first-class emirs and the return of peace to Kano.

The aggrieved supporters set a burning fire on the major road that led to the government house while leading about three kilometres distance demonstration.

They also carried various placards with several inscriptions kicking against Kano state Emirate Council Law that repealed the existing emirates established by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Meanwhile, reinforcement of security operatives including the military, DSS and police were noticed at the Nassarawa palace where the dethroned emir Bayero is presently residing.

Bayero who returned to Kano in the early hours on Saturday two days after his removal amid heavily armed security operatives, is being guided apparently to avoid a violent attack

Although the police vehemently declined to carry out the instruction, the Kano state government had directed Bayero’s arrest for the alleged move to cause chaos in the state.

