Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in military uniform.

In a press statement on Sunday signed by the state police public relations officer, ASP Timfon John indicated that the suspects were apprehended on Friday in Uyo following a distress call by concerned citizens.

The imposters were apprehended at Utang by Gibbs Street junction after kidnapping one Abraham Ekpe at Ring Road 3, Opposite Nwaniba road cemetery.

According to the statement, “the gang members were arrested while they were on the verge of kidnapping one “Richie”, the friend of their victim (Abraham Ekpe).

“Their plan was to take them to the Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross River State.”

The police named the suspects as Abdulkarem Yusuf, Yusuf Waziri Inbinabo Sunny Iboroma and Abdulrahman Abbas.

“The Command’s Anti-Robbery Squad immediately swung into action and mobilized to the scene where four suspects namely; Abdulkarem Yusuf ‘m’, Yusuf Waziri ‘m’, Inbinabo Sunny Iboroma ‘m’ and Abdulrahman Abbas ‘m’ were arrested.

“Further investigation revealed that they had demanded a ransom of five million naira from their victim’s relatives, who could not pay, prompting them to also kidnap his friend.

“The victims were all rescued successfully and have been reunited with their families.

“Items recovered from the kidnappers included: one red colour Honda Accord car with registration number BJ 615 ABC, one handcuff, and one dagger. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Waheed Ayilara has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to making Akwa Ibom inhabitable for criminals.

“He admonished members of the public to report any suspicious act or movement to the Police,” the statement reads in part.

