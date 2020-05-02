Emir of Gombe chairs committee on relief, palliatives

The 38-member Gombe State Special Committee on Relief and Palliative has been inaugurated by Governor Inuwa Yahaya with a call on the committee to be fair, objective and firm in the discharge of the functions.

While inaugurating the committee on Saturday at the new banquet hall of the Government House, Governor Yahaya said that the setting up of the relief panel was born out of the need to cushion the economic effects of COVID-19 on the people.

The governor explained that: “There is no doubt that the special measures taken to tame the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have put our people in severe economic difficulties. We are fully aware of the hardship being experienced particularly by the daily earners whose living depends on their ability to go out and mingle with others. However, these are sacrifices that we must make to save lives.”

Inuwa Yahaya also said that in order to ameliorate the economic hardships brought about by the restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration is obliged to provide support and relief to the people most especially the vulnerable ones in the state, adding that his government will ensure that the palliatives reach intended destinations.

“As people of faith, we are aware that trials and travails are an integral part of our lives. We have an abiding faith in the fact that at the end of every difficulty comes some ease. I, therefore, enjoin us to persevere and continue to pray in order to win the fight against this invisible enemy,” Inuwa Yahaya was quoted as saying.

He commended the people of Gombe State for complying with the measures put in place to keep the state safe, appealing for more of such support and cooperation with government officials and security agencies in the enforcement of all the required guidelines and protocols.

While wishing the citizens of the state who tested positive for COVID-19 a speedy recovery, Governor Yahaya equally paid glowing tribute to health workers in the state, philanthropists and corporate organisations for their solidarity.

The Relief and Palliative Committee which is headed by the Emir of Gombe Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, has as its terms of reference: To undertake a general situational assessment and identify the households/individuals that are eligible to receive the palliative support and to develop an equitable distribution framework for delivering the relief support to the beneficiaries.

It is also to ensure that relief items reach the deserving beneficiaries in all the 114 wards of the eleven (11) local governments in the state as well as to solicit for the donation of palliative and other relief materials from the general public, private sector organisations, non-governmental organisations, and philanthropists to complement government efforts in this regard.

The committee is to also undertake activities contingent upon the successful completion of the assignment and prepare and present a periodic progress report to the government.

In his response, chairman of the committee and Emir of Gombe assured the governor that the committee will exhibit due diligence while carrying out its assignment.

The Emir then on behalf of the members thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in the committee and promised that the committee will ensure equity and justice as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.