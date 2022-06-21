Embrace global decarbonisation, developer urges property firms

It has come to public knowledge that more than 60 per cent of carbon emissions within cities comes from buildings.

To overturn this, real estate firm, The Address Homes, is canvassing urgent need by property firms to embrace the global shift towards the reduction of carbon emissions into the environment.

The company made the call during a two-day 2022 Real Estate Unite Summit held in Lagos.

Making this known on the sidelines of the summit with the theme: Towards A Sustainable Culture, Marketing Manager/Client Sales Executive, The Address Homes, Segun Ogunbiyi, said all hands must be on deck to ensure the preservation of the environment via sustainable practices in the real estate sector.

Ogunbiyi said there had been various calls across the real estate sector and beyond for individuals and business entities to prioritise clean and renewable sources of energy.

According to him, the world is trying to see how it can reduce the emission of carbon monoxide to secure nature, urging the need for all real estate organisations to create a sustainable policy within their system that revolves around the workforce, work methodology, the design and the team.

He pointed out that there have not been quick fixes that would suddenly transform today’s energy inefficient buildings into models of sustainable construction in the coming decades.

“It will take time, investment and expertise to retrofit the majority of buildings across urban areas.

“Yet given that more than 60 per cent of carbon emissions within cities typically come from buildings, a concerted effort is needed sooner rather than later.





“It’s why longer-term commitments for a net-zero future are now fuelling shorter-term pressures to start formulating action plans that will deliver steady progress,” Ogunbiyi said.

One big step towards embracing greener energy sources, he said would be to phase out the use of fossil-based power sources, a practice embraced by the Address Homes.

“When we talk about sustainability, there’s a green concept now. Projects have to be certified LEED. For instance, if you do more generators, you reduce them in order to safeguard the atmosphere.

“When you put on a log of generators, there is carbon emission. Technologically, It is being advised that we should start the installation of solar systems, and electric systems in order to sustain the ecosystem.”

The Address Homes Limited is a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria,

Client Sales Executive, The Address Homes, Doyin Olaleye, noted that the real estate firm believes that Nigerians could actually live in luxurious homes without having to break the banks.

“At The Address Homes, we make luxury, premium and high-end homes available to people at affordable prices. We encourage a convenient payment structure for our customers. When people hear about luxury homes, they believe they have to break the banks before they could be able to afford to live in houses in Ikoyi, Lekki and Banana Island. But we at The Address Homes believe that people can actually live in those places without having too much pressure on their finances.

“We make it possible by giving you a well-structured payment plan, in which you pay within two to three years conveniently. We don’t really go strict on our payment plan. We work with your finances to make it easy for you because we believe that luxury is for everyone.”

Also, Ruth Obih, Convener, Unite Summit said the summit which is in its ten years was created to fill the global gap noticed in the industry,