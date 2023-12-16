Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has urged the students of Saadu Zungur University (SAZUG) to embrace discipline, hard work, and respect for lecturers and authorities, while avoiding anti-social behaviours.

Speaking at the University’s maiden convocation held at the main campus in Gadau on Saturday, the Governor highlighted the commitment of his administration to to enhancing infrastructure and support for state tertiary institutions.

The Governor also said that, “I am honoured to receive an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the university, recognising our efforts in rebuilding Bauchi.

“Our upcoming educational summit on December 18-19 aims to transform education through a strategic roadmap for equitable, quality access.”

Bala Mohammed called on the University to address security challenges, including severe crimes and drug addiction.

He also urged University staff to maintain a culture of selflessness and cooperation for the progress of Bauchi state just as he encouraged all citizens to support his administration’s goals, setting a positive example for future generations and ensuring a bright future for Nigeria.

The governor stressed that as education is the bedrock of progress and development of every nation, his Administration had since inception in 2019 invested a lot of resources in addressing the decay in the sector.

The government has constructed and renovated a lot of primary and secondary schools too numerous to mention in all the twenty local governments, and we have equally addressed some of the burning issues in our tertiary educational institutions.

Also, in its desire to leave Bauchi State much better than he met it, his administration has developed a road map for the new Bauchi Project aimed at promoting sustainable development, enhancing the quality of life and fostering economic growth in the state.

Earlier in her address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Fatima Tahir said that, “While celebrating our achievements, we also acknowledge our challenges.

“The university faces challenges such as inadequate hostel accommodation for students, internet facilities, and funding to manage the three campuses.

“We kindly seek support from the state government, individuals, and corporate bodies to address these challenges.

“Increased funding, in order to sustain the record so far achieved and to aim higher, we wish to appeal to the Visitor and the listening Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed to improve the funding support to the university, considering the economic realities and logistics of maintaining the 3 campuses that are all far apart and the provision of road networks on other two campuses in Bauchi and Misau.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE