By Wale Akinselure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential election was held at unit 13, ward 1, Lako’s compound 2, in Ibadan South East local government, where the deputy national chairman of the PDP cast his vote and polled the highest number of votes.

PDP polled 55 votes, followed by APC, which had 42 votes, while Accord had three votes.

The PDP won the Senatorial election in the unit with 70 votes as against 25 votes of the APC; Accord had six votes.

In the House of Representatives election, PDP won the unit with 69 votes; APC had 25 votes, while Accord had five votes.