By: Tolu Olamiriki and Olawale Olaniyan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, has said he voted for justice, equity, and unity.

Speaking after he casted his vote at his ward in Bodija, Ibadan, the former deputy governor disclosed that the turnout was very low but optimistic that his candidate is going to win.

According to him, “The exercise was okay but what I discovered there is the low turnout unlike the Presidential and National Assembly elections. We still believe and trust INEC that it is going to do well even though there are some issues at the last elections.

“However, this is a local contest, governorship and House of Assembly elections. It is my belief that these will be better and I still have conviction that a unity candidate will eventually emerge at the end of the day because we all voted for justice, equity and unity of the state, definitely, we will surely win.”

Also, Honourable representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Adedeji Stanley Olajide said he’s happy that the process commenced earlier than the Presidential and National Assembly elections held recently saying the turn out was relatively low.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate for Egbeda State constituency in the House of Assembly, Honourable Babalola Sunkanmi, said today’s exercise was more perfect than the first election.

He said there is a free and fair election at Egbeda and he’s sure that the outcome will be a positive one for all the PDP candidates in the state.

“The turnout was more than the Presidential and National Assembly elections, maybe due to more sensitisations for our people not to fear because security is on ground here in my polling unit at Egbeda area.”

The Accord Party candidate in the last National Assembly election, Honourable Umar Farouk Arisekola-Alao, said there was a low turnout at his polling unit, ward 5, unit 21, Ibadan North Local Government area of Oyo State.

He said “I think the low turnout of voters is the same thing across the state, I think a lot of voters are scared of election violence but it is still a good turnout here in my own polling unit, we are still about 120 plus today but we are about 200 in the Presidential and National Assembly elections, it’s quite a low turn out.





“At the end of the day, when all the counts are done, God’s willing, Seyi Makinde would return as the Governor of Oyo State for the second term.”