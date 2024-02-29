A renowned traditionalist in Ekiti State and leader of Ogboni Aborigine in the South West, Jacob Orisamika, has expressed worry over the growing relegation of Yoruba culture to the backdoor in the South West states.

The traditionalists, who expressed fears that the culture might go into extinction if the current trend is not addressed, called on the governors to initiate moves towards protecting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba people.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, to herald activities marking the 2024 Odundun Asoayedero celebrations, she said that before westernisation, the culture and tradition of the Yorubas were embraced for socio-economic development.

He urged the government at all levels and the traditional rulers to empower his group by training local security personnel to confront the rampaging gunmen in the region, adding that the recent killings of monarchs were unacceptable.

He said, “Traditional culture is very important because the religion we are serving now is a borrowed religion. Our religion is culture and tradition; if we uphold our culture, I believe things will be fine, and we need to extend this to our children, who must prostrate or bend to greet us. And today, some of our children cannot speak Yoruba or greet us. There is power in tradition and culture.

“In some schools, Muslims and Christian faithful come with their instruments, but when a traditional worshipper comes with his bead, they will chase him or her.

“In the morning, most of the radio stations open transmission with Muslim and Christian prayers, but our traditional religion is cut off. Some people are changing their traditional names, leading to a gradual extinction of the tradition.”

On the level of insecurity in the region, the renowned traditionalist said, “ In each town, I have informed our traditional rulers that they should give me ten men from their communities. I will empower them in a traditional way so that they can attack these people tormenting us in Yoruba land.

“Police should not be in the office, but in the bush. Some of the soldiers are on the road; we need them in the bush. Imagine an officer coming from Abuja to arrest a person in Ekiti. Where did he know?

Speaking on the significance of the annual festival, Orisamika said worshippers would use the occasion to seek the face of God for Ekiti State and the country in view of the rising economic hardship.

“Odundun Asoayedero 2024 is a popular traditional programme that I inherited from my father. I have been maintaining this culture; we are doing this to pray for our town, the country, and Yoruba at large,” he said.

