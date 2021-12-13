Ekiti govt splashes over N54m grants on indigent patients

The Ekiti State Government on Monday presented over N54 million to 46 vulnerable patients across the 16 local government areas of the state, for them to offset their medical bills in the state’s healthcare facilities.

The beneficiaries who were drawn without recourse to ethnicity were carefully selected following their outcry to the government in writing for financial help to offset their medical bills across various hospitals in the state.

Speaking during the official presentation, the wife of the governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi noted that the gesture was part of the administration’s commitment to the welfare of residents and ease their burden in the state.

The Governor’s wife maintained that aside from the grants which are the second for the outgoing year, the Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration in the last three years had invested millions of naira in the health sector especially in the area of renovation of primary healthcare centres, the disbursement of over N300 million to primary healthcare centres among other interventions in the critical sector.

She stated that the gesture by the government was necessary considering the suffering of many patients in the state due to the dwindling economy occasioned by the ravaging covid-19 pandemic.

According to her, ” We know that the prevailing economic conditions in the country have made it even tougher for individuals and families to afford healthcare and these circumstances have been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, this makes this medical financial assistance grant cycle very timely.

“The 46 beneficiaries were grouped into three categories namely; persons who are currently undergoing treatment; persons who require specific treatment that is available within the state but is yet to receive them and persons who require treatment outside Ekiti State.

“They were carefully selected by the ministry of health based on the severity of their conditions and their proven inability to afford these bills beyond reasonable doubt and I am happy an end to their suffering is in sight.”

She advised the beneficiaries to remain optimistic and cooperate with the medical personnel in the various healthcare facilities towards achieving speedy recovery.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani revealed that the grants will be paid directly to the accounts of the health care institutions for easier accessibility and achieving the desired results.

Filani added that the award of the grants which is the second in the year was part of the government’s continued efforts at improving the welfare of the people especially the indigent ones without looking at their ethnic status.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Uwadozie Victor who commended the government for not considering ethnicity in selecting them, promised that they would remain hopeful and cooperate with the medical personnel in leaving the hospital bed in record time.

