Ekiti CJ pardons 25 awaiting trial inmates

The acting Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye has granted pardon to 25 awaiting trial inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.

The CJ who was conducted round the facility by the comptroller of corrections, Femi Olorunshagba, explained that the gesture is part of his constitutional duty to visit the correctional facility with the aim of decongesting it.

He expressed appreciation for the comptroller’s efforts in maintaining a clean and well-managed environment for the inmates.

According to a statement from the judiciary, “the Acting Chief Judge reviewed nearly 500 cases of awaiting trial inmates, consisting of both males and females, with offenses ranging from capital crimes to lesser offenses.

“After careful consideration, he granted bail to 8 inmates, pardoned 17 inmates unconditionally, citing reasons such as advice from the Director of Public prosecutions, Mr. Julius Ajibare, lack of evidence or detention time beyond constitutional stipulated term among others, the bail conditions of 1 inmate was reviewed.”

Justice Ogunmoye urged the pardoned inmates to exhibit good behavior, warning that those who engage in trouble-making would face the full weight of the law.

He also appreciated the efforts of the police, Attorney General, and Director of Public Prosecutions in decongesting the prison.

The Comptroller of Corrections, Olorunshagba, expressed gratitude to the Acting Chief Judge and his entourage for their timely visit, which he believed would positively impact the lives of the inmates.

“This act of mercy is expected to bring relief to the pardoned inmates and their families, allowing them to reunite and rebuild their lives, ” he said.

