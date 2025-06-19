FG launches initiative to educate students, staff on environmental issues

The Federal Government has launched the Green School Initiative, a programme designed to promote environmental awareness and sustainability within a school environment, to educate students and staff about environmental issues.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, who made this known at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State on Wednesday, explained that this will also reduce the school’s environmental footprint, and encourage sustainable practices both within the school and in their personal lives.

ALSO READ: Taraba Assembly holds public hearing to establish new varsity

Speaking virtually through a Director in the ministry of climate change, Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe, the minister in his lecture entitled: “Accelerating Climate Action for Sustainable Livelihood in Nigeria,” described evidence-based research on climate change and renewable energy solutions as a necessity in university environments.

” I call on the university authority to collaborate with the Ministry in promoting evidence-based research on climate change and renewable energy solutions to support our net-zero green transition pathway by 2060″.

“On climate related research and university collaboration, the Ministry as the focal Ministry for the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) initiative in Nigeria with the WASCAL Governing Board has established two competence centres at the Federal University of Technology Akure and Federal University of Technology Minna respectively. Thus far, WASCAL has successfully graduated 28 PhD and 19 Nigerian Master’s students. “

“This, in monetary terms, is valued at over two million euros (2,000,000 euros). Also, the Ministry is involving academia in developing its climate policies and framework.

In his own submission on the occasion,

The Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Bamire, while declaring the 3-Day International Conference open, affirmed that no single institution can address climate change alone.

He emphasized that, “this conference brings together researchers from across Nigeria and beyond, policymakers from various levels of government, representatives from civil society organisations, and leaders from the private sector.”

He however commended the Faculty of Social Sciences of the university for its uniqueness in doing things pointing out that, the faculty stands uniquely positioned to address the human dimensions of climate change.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Host and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of OAU, Professor T. O. Odekunle, explained that stakeholders were deliberately invited to brainstorm and come up with concrete actions that will guarantee sustainable livelihood under a highly variable and changing climate.

“The most critically impacted sectors in Nigeria’s economy are agriculture, water resources, natural resources productivity, biodiversity and ecosystems, health, land use, energy, transport, industry, human settlements and migration, and the coastal belt.

“The adverse impacts of climate change on weather patterns often result in droughts, floods, and desertification, affecting agricultural production and food security, access to clean water, and livelihoods. Livelihoods are one of the most at-risk dimensions to climate change because they depend on the diversity, health, and productivity of ecosystems and humans,” Odekunle said.