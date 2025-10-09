Ekiti 2026: APC disqualifies Kayode Ojo

…sacks Enugu state working committee

…to conduct public hearing for amendment of party constitution

Ahead of October 27 date for conduct of All Progressives Congress primary for Ekiti State Governorship primary, the coast appears cleared for the incumbent Governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the party National National Working Committee (NWC) has disqualified his main rival for the party ticket, Engineer Kayode Ojo.

Honourable Duro Meseko, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party announced the decision of the NWC on Thursday at the end of its meeting.

Also disqualified from the race was Honourable Olajumoke Olawunmi while Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo was cleared for the primary along with Governor Oyebanji.

According to Honourable Meseko, the party national leadership premised its decision to axe Engineer Ojo and Mrs Olawunmi as their nominations fell short of provisions of the party Constitution and certain provisions of the Electoral Act.

He said: “The filing of their nominations did not conform with provisions of the party Constitution and extant provisions of the Electoral Act.”

Checks by Tribune Online revealed that Engineer Ojo was given a provisional clearance by the Governorship Screening Committee chaired by a federal lawmaker, Honourable Tunji Olawuyi.

The APC National Working Committee equally announced the dissolution of the Enugu State Working Committee and announced a seven-man caretaker team to be chaired by Dr Ben Nwoye.

Asked by newsmen if the dissolution of the Enugu APC SWC was meant to accommodate the Governor Peter Mbah’s loyalists ahead of his rumored move to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, the party Deputy National Publicity Secretary feigned ignorance of Governor Mbah’s move to join the ruling party.

He said: “All I can say is that a number of governors will be coming in shortly. But the issue is that the number keeps growing. The dissolution has nothing to do with the governor. The party has been polarized, almost shattered and we think the best thing to do is to harmonise for the health of the party in Enugu state.

“The decision was taken in the interest of progress, peace, stability and tranquilly of the APC in Enugu state.”

Apart from the plan to set up a reconciliation committee of the APC to be chaired by former Osun State Governor and its pioneer national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Meseko also revealed that “the APC constitution amendment committee earlier announced will commence public hearings in this month of October.

“I’m sure the dates will be announced pretty shortly. But just for the public to know that the process for the amendment of our constitution will take effect very shortly and public hearings will start sometime this month of October. So, I think within the next one week, these public hearings will start as precursors to the main amendments to be done.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

