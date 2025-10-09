Ondo: Police remand three for allegedly attacking officers

Ondo State Police Command has arrested and remanded three persons for allegedly attacking police officers attached to the Ijapo Divisional Headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, who include Odimgbe Blessing, Fred (surname unknown), and Odimgbe Stanley, were apprehended following a violent confrontation last Sunday, during which several officers were assaulted while responding to a distress call.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the command received a distress call around 5:00 p.m. from a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as an Okada rider, who reported that some officers were being attacked by a group of unidentified men within Ijapo Estate, Akure.

The PPRO stated in the statement that: “In swift response, operatives from the Division and the patrol team were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Despite initial resistance, the operatives, with the support of well-meaning residents, brought the situation under control and arrested three suspects.”

Ayanlade revealed further that the suspects exhibited violent behavior after their arrest, suggesting they were under the influence of hard drugs.

He, however, said in order to maintain order and ensure a thorough investigation, the suspects were subsequently transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit for close monitoring.

He said preliminary findings and video evidence confirmed that the suspects had brutally assaulted police officers performing lawful duties.

Following their interrogation, the case was charged to court, and the suspects were ordered remanded in custody pending further hearing.

Condemning the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, described the attack as an unprovoked and “grave affront to constituted authority,” warning that such acts of lawlessness would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“Any person or group found attacking, obstructing, or intimidating police officers in the discharge of their lawful duties will face the full weight of the law,” the CP warned.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to professional and accountable policing, stressing that officers who violate citizens’ rights or engage in any form of misconduct will be disciplined accordingly.

“Respect for human rights and the rule of law remains central to our policing philosophy. We will continue to ensure that our personnel uphold these values while discharging their constitutional responsibilities,” CP Lawal stated.

Lawal urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding, avoid taking the law into their hands, and continue cooperating with the police by providing credible and timely information that would assist in crime prevention and the protection of lives and property.

He assured the public that the police will remain firm, fair, and committed to maintaining peace and security across all parts of the state.