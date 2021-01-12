Eight persons axed as hoodlums go on rampage in Osun

No fewer than eight persons have been reportedly axed in Osogbo, Osun State capital by suspected armed thugs who went berserk to revenge the death of their leader, Ismail Daduro, popularly known as Jumong.

The incident which happened at Ota-Efun area of the town on Tuesday forced residents of the area to hurriedly close down their shops and vacate their residential apartments to avoid being lynched by the fierce-looking deadly hoodlums.

Tribune Online investigations revealed that trouble started on this ill-fated day when Daduro died following a protracted strange illness.

His followers were said to have alleged that Daduro’s death was not ordinary but spiritually motivated by some enemies of their group.

An eyewitness told our reporter that despite the fact that the deceased died in faraway Ilorin, Kwara State where he was being attended to by traditionalists, his followers attacked their perceived enemies as a retaliation of Daduro’s death.

According to the eyewitness who identified himself as Olabisi Bolatito, “their brutish act led to damaging of several vehicles in the motor park around the area.”

He stressed that “the gang members of Daduro’s group also axed some people, beat some with charms and destroyed property worth thousands of Naira in the process.

“Those axed and beaten had been taken to unknown hospitals by the people around the place for medical attention while residents still live in fear as their hopes hang in the balance for the fear of the unknown.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, SP Yemisi Opalola said, “normalcy has returned to the area with the presence of the Area Commander, Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ota-Efun Police Station and the anti-cultism unit of the command.”

She, however, charged residents of the area to go about their normal businesses as the police would ensure their safety.

