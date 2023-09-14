About eight persons were reportedly injured when a storey building presently under construction in Asaba, Delta, collapsed on Thursday evening.

Part of the building situated opposite ShopRite in the State capital, according to the state government, caved in due to some defects.

Eyewitness accounts said people within the area heard a heavy sound following the collapse of the building.

“Eight persons sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by their colleagues,” an eyewitness Onyinye Okei said.

The State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Mr. Michael Anoka told reporters that the incident was as a result of building defects. He didn’t give details of the defects.

“The Ministry is still investigating. The government is already taking measures and as you can see, the compound has been sealed. After our investigation, we will come up with a report of what happened here today,” he said.

