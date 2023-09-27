As Muslims in Gombe State and around the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sent his heartfelt greetings to the Ummah, calling on all to reflect on the timeless virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a statement to mark the auspicious occasion, Inuwa Yahaya urged the Muslim community to draw inspiration from the Prophet’s teachings of service, peaceful co-existence, and exemplary leadership.

The Governor emphasized the importance of embodying the values of tolerance, humility, modesty, and generosity, all of which were exemplified by the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He remarked, “As we commemorate this great day, let us continue to emulate the noble messenger of Allah in our actions, interactions, and relationships for the betterment of our society.”

The Governor also called for continued prayers for the peace, well-being, and prosperity of Gombe State and the entire nation.

He stated, “The celebration of Maulud should strengthen our faith and unite us as a people, coming together to pray for unity, peace, progress, and stability in our beloved state and nation, as we strive for growth and development.”

The Governor urged leaders and the entire citizens to contribute their best efforts towards the overall peace, unity, development, and prosperity of society.

According to him, “In this Eid-el-Maulud and always, let us all take a moment to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings and strive to embody the values he left behind for the betterment of our society and the world”.

Inuwa Yahaya further urged citizens not to despair in the face of the current economic challenges facing the country but should look forward with hope and optimism, especially with the numerous programmes being rolled out by the government aimed at revamping the socio-economic spheres of the state and nation in general.

He stressed the need for tolerance among the diverse people of the state, irrespective of their differences, and implored everyone to uphold the relative peace and tranquility that Gombe State enjoys by avoiding actions that could jeopardize it.

He emphasized that his administration would spare nothing in clamping down on all forms of crimes and criminalities in order to safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry.





