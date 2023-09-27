The Kogi State Government, through the Community and Social Development Agency (KCSDA), has presented the first tranche of cheques worth N3.2 million to Ochadamu Leprosy Hospital.

The total cost for the renovation of the clinic, ward, toilets, and pharmacy building with the supply of drugs and equipment at Ochadamu Leprosy Hospital is ₦11,193,546.00.

Similarly, the KCSDA also presented another cheque for the renovation of classrooms and furnishing of the renovated classroom in the hospital. The project cost is also put at ₦3,803,887.50.

The 75-year-old Leprosarium, now known as Holey Memorial Hospital Ochadamu, was established in 1948 as a leprosy and rehabilitation centre. At inception, the centre had a twin male and female colony.

The support to the Hospital is from the Kogi State NG-CARES Programme, amounting to N14,997,433.50. The General Manager explained that it would be closely monitored by the agency to ensure compliance.

Speaking at the flag-off, the General Manager of Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency, Chief Dauda Momoh, said the project facilitated by the agency would reinvigorate the leprosarium with healthcare and sanitation facilities.

According to the General Manager, the Group Development Plan (GrDP) will also revamp the educational facility provided for the children of the affected persons.

He commended the resilience and patience of the group that facilitated the project, saying the intervention is part of the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The General Manager charged the Group Project Management Committee of the Association of Persons Affected by Leprosy–Ochadamu to take the implementation of the project with the seriousness it deserves.

The General Manager, represented by the Operations Manager, Engr. Bayode Oladipo, performed the flag-off ceremony of the implementation of the GrDP, assuring more interventions in the hospital if the projects are well executed.

The Administrator of the Hospital, Rev. Uduak Mmah, and Daniel Ameh, Secretary of the Hospital respectively, assured that the Management would work with the project monitoring team and appreciated the collaboration, assuring a mutually beneficial relationship.

Akpa Adaji, Chairman of the project implementation committee, assured of due diligence in the project implementation, promising to deliver within the timeframe.

Similarly, Garba Okeme, Chief of the Community, was full of praise for the Kogi State Government and described the intervention by the KGCSDA as one that would greatly impact the hospital.

Highlights of the occasion included the presentation of the project agreement and cheques to the project implementation committee.

