Eid-El Maulud: Bauchi gov calls for sober reflection, self-evaluation 

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the 2020 Eid-El Maulud, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has called for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all with a view to knowing how well they had related with their creator and fellow human beings during the last one year and make amends where necessary.

The governor made the appeal in his message to the people of the state to mark the celebration stating that, “Bauchi State and our country need peace more than ever before. You are all living witnesses of the present demonstration and youth restiveness across the country against the excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti – Robbery Squad, of the Nigeria Police Force, (SARS)”.

Bala Mohammed added that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums which escalated into outright violence during which unsuspecting members of the public were needlessly attacked, shops were looted and public properties vandalised.

He said that “At a time like this, I urge all Muslims to pray for peace to prevail. I would therefore like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to bury their ethnic, religious, regional or political differences and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another. I would also like to appeal to you all to offer special prayers for peace in our state in particular and the Nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country”.

ALSO READ: Oyo PDP reconciliatory committee visits Olopoeyan

He used the occasion to reiterate the irrevocable commitment of the Bauchi State Government, to the maintenance of law and order saying that, “Of recent, we have witnessed a strange trend of immigration of criminal behaviour who are threatening our citizens in some isolated locations. We are grateful to Allah our security operatives are on top of the situation”.

“Government has taken all measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the state. I would therefore like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation with the government in its effort to ensure a peaceful Bauchi State where we can all be proud of.

“The government would not condone any act that is capable of causing rancour and disorder. Any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts under any guise will be dealt with according to the law”, the governor added.

Bala Mohammed reminded the people that, “As you are aware, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH ) lived a simple but exemplary life. Besides the divine revelations which he received and passed on to his followers, he also preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerely, love for one another and the fear of God. It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations are enjoined to imbibe and to put into practice”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eid-El Maulud