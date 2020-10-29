Oyo PDP reconciliatory committee visits Olopoeyan

AS part of efforts to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, the Oyo state People’s Democratic Party (PDP), reconciliatory committee led by its chairman, Dr Saka Balogun, on Wednesday paid a visit to a leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, at his Bashorun, Ibadan residence.

Other members of the committee who accompanied the chairman on the visit are wife of former governor of Oyo State, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, Secretary of PDP in the state, Wasiu Adeleke, Mr Layi Baale from Ibarapa zone of the party and Chief Jacob Ayetoro from Igbeti in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

Balogun, while speaking with Tribune Online shortly after the meeting said: “We are here today to talk with one of our leaders who feel offended and cheated. We have told him that this committee is here to gather all the information needed and make recommendations to right the wrongs.”

He further stated that: “Let me also state that Alhaji Olopoeyan has told us that he is still an integral part of the party. I want the general public to ignore the rumours that he is leaving the PDP. He is still strongly with the party, an insider for that matter and he remains a leader of PDP in Oyo State.

“We have also assured him that we would talk to the governor and make sure that there is equity and fairness in the way things would be done as far as governance by the PDP in Oyo State is concerned.”

Also speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan said: “We started the new PDP in the state together but, ever since the emergence of the new administration in the state, there has been nothing to show for our efforts particularly myself. What I told the committee now is that if I am not going to be compensated for my good deeds, they should not in any way go after me. This is because, ever since I have been raising issues about the neglect, I have been seeing traces that some people are actually after me.

“The committee led by Dr Saka Balogun was here to ask whether I have resolved to leave the party and I told them that I have not decided to leave and that as a matter of fact, nobody can ask me to leave.

“One of the major reasons is that I was the one who solely made the move to revive the party after the 2015 general elections when most of the members angrily left the party. And members of the committee actually acknowledged that fact,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE