Eid-el-Kabir: Peter Obi, Mimiko, Bauchi gov, others congratulate Muslim faithful

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, and Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Rotimi Abiru, have congratulated the Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

In a message made available to Tribune Online, Obi said the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations reminded Muslims, and indeed Nigerians, of the need to sincerely love one another and pursue lasting peace and unity.

He encouraged them to continue to preach peace and unity in the country, as a critical requirement for national growth and development.

“We are at a very dark moment in our nation’s history, where it seems that every noble ideal that makes us a nation is collapsing before our eyes. Insecurity in the country has become unbearable, while our economy continues to struggle under the weight of bad governance and financial mismanagement of our leaders. With prayers and hard work, we shall overcome,” Obi stated.

Obi urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, but to renew their zeal in working towards building a new and more productive nation for all. He maintained that with good leadership, Nigeria will be rescued from the doldrums and placed on the path of growth and development.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in a goodwill message, urged Muslims in the state to “imbibe the lessons and virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness and love for one another.”

According to Onyebuchi Ememanka, his Chief Press Secretary, Ikpeazu used the opportunity to restate the determination of his administration to deal decisively with those who are behind the spate of criminality and kidnappings around Umunneochi LGA and its environs and assured all citizens of the State of equal treatment irrespective of tribe and religion.

He further assured that his administration shall continue to uphold the Rights to Freedom of Thought, Conscience and Religion of every citizen by respecting their rights to worship provided that such rights will be exercised lawfully and by prevailing laws.

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, urged Nigerians to work together and pray in honesty and love for one another and recommit towards the country.

Mimiko stated this in is contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications said it is a trying time for Nigeria as the country faces a plethora of unprecedented security and economic challenges.

He said: “In spite of these challenges, we must stick together, fashion out workable and honest solutions to our problems and then pray to God to help actualise our positive plans regardless of our religious, social, political and cultural differences.”

Mimiko called on the security agencies to beef up security at large gatherings, communities, highways and other flash points in the face of the recent attacks on Kuje prison and wanton killings in different parts of the country.

Former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, stressed the importance of praying to God for divine intervention in solving the myriad of challenges facing the country.





According to a statement from his Media directorate through Turaki Hassan, the former Speaker stated “May we reflect on those who are suffering as we mark this holy festival. I pray for the restoration of peace and economic prosperity in Nigeria.”

On the ongoing electoral process towards the 2023 General elections, the former Speaker called for issue-based politicking by politicians in order not further heat up the polity.

He, however, called on Nigerians who have attained voting age but are yet to get their PVCs to quickly do so taking advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, in a goodwill message, stressed the need for the Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another and pray for the prevailing peace in the state to be sustained and for adequate rainfall for a bumper harvest during this farming season.

He said: “I want to start by giving Glory to Allah (SWT) for sparing our lives to witness yet another Eid-el-Kabir celebration of Islam as a religion that propagates total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) and peaceful co-existence amongst the Muslim Ummah and with adherents of other faiths.”

The governor used the opportunity to reiterate his administration’s commitment to continue to serve the good people of Bauchi State and to take the State to greater heights.

He pointed out that, since the inception of the administration about three years ago, it has delivered dividends of democracy in infrastructural development, education, health, water supply, youth and women empowerment, housing, and agriculture among others.

He assured that “We will continue to pursue developmental projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of our people in the remaining one year of our first term in Sha Allah. We are not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people.”

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Rotimi Abiru, has lamented the continuous rise in insecurity in the country, saying such menace had become a threat to Nigeria’s unity and co-existence and, therefore, the need for an urgent solution.

According to the lawmaker, who was former Chief Whip of the House, the current attack on Kuje Correctional Centre is a national threat, saying something urgently must be done to avert a re-occurence, just as he tasked the security chiefs in the country to live up to expectations by changing their strategies for the safety of common Nigerians and protect nation’s unity.

This was just as the lawmaker urged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to be steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity, stability and progress of the country.

“The current challenge of Insecurity is painful but this is a passing phase in our historical process of nation-building.

“I also want to use the occasion to urge all the faithful and Nigerians to be steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity, stability and progress of our beloved country,” he said.

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, while congratulating the Muslim faithful, urged them to use the occasion to reflect on the state of the nation and live in peace with one another.

He said: “Let the teachings of humility and love of the Eid-el-Kabir define your relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens.

“Love is central for God’s mercies and blessings to flourish. Let us learn to love and accommodate one another.

“I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the security and economic challenges in the country.”

He also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to pray for the country especially as the march for the 2023 general election gathers steam, adding that without peace, not much can be achieved.

