The executive chairman of Oluyole local government, Akeem Olatunji, has urged the Muslim community to prioritize peaceful coexistence and extend compassion to the less privileged.

As Muslims around the world celebrate the 2024 Eid-el Kabir festival, Olatunji emphasized the importance of unity and empathy among believers.

Addressing newsmen today shortly after the Eid prayer held at Olunde praying ground in Oluyole, Olatunji expressed felicitations to the executive governor, Seyi Makinde, the deputy governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, and other members of the state executive Council for what he described as ‘teamwork that works’.

While also felicitating the leadership of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as well as Oluyole local government, Olatunji thanked God for the wisdom of Governor Makinde in piloting the affairs of the state to the wide administration of citizens and residents of the state.

He prayed God bestows him with same wisdom to be able to successfully pilot the affairs of Oluyole local government in line with his vision for the council area.

Speaking further, Olatunji emphasized the values of generosity and communal harmony that define Eid-el Kabir. He encouraged Muslims to embrace diversity which engenders a spirit of understanding and tolerance within their various communities.

“Eid-el Kabir is not only a time for prayer and celebration but also a time to reflect on our roles as members of a larger society.

“It is imperative that we reach out to the marginalized and less privileged among us, extend a helping hand and show compassion to others in need, especially at this critical time of economic hardship across the country,” Olatunji stated.

Furthermore, Olatunji said: “The annual Eid-el Kabir festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

“This should serve as a reminder of the importance of faith, sacrifice, and charity within the Muslim Ummarh and this is the more reason we must continue to strive to eschew the things that divide us and focus more on the things that unite us.

“As families prepare for Eid-el Kabir festivities, which is usually characterized by feasting and the sharing of meat, we must equally remember those who wished to have these items to celebrate with but could not due to economic constraints.

“We must endeavor to remember and reach out to them. Let’s not undermine the power of unity in our diversity, and compassion for the less privileged, for these are some of the things that formed our very essence of living.” Olatunji added.

