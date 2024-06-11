Ahead of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, former Zamfara Governor cum Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has distributed 4,860 rams to the people in the state.

The minister has also earmarked N390million for distribution to APC supporters and less privileged persons which is part of his tradition and gesture during such festivals in the state.

Those beneficiaries included members of the State Chapter of the APC Working Committee SWC as well as the party’s executive at the local government and ward levels in all the local government areas of the state.

Other beneficiaries were party elders, youths, women groups, Ulamas, less privileged persons, orphans, and the needy as well as party members throughout the state.

Others were former appointees in Matawalle’s administration including commissioners, Special Advisers, Directors General, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Permanent Commissioners, and Board members.

Similarly, a total of 140 persons were selected from the 14 local government areas of the state and given N100,000 each to support them during the Sallah celebration.

While showing his continuous appreciation to the people of the Northwest Zone for trooping out massively to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 Presidential election during which Matawalle served as the Zone’s Coordinator, the Minister identified some notable figures of the zone and extended his Sallah gesture to them.

He commended the overwhelming continued support being enjoyed from the zone by the Tinubu-led administration assuring that the government will continue to do its best to make life much easier for them through the provision of more dividends of democracy and protection of people’s lives and property.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE