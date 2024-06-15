The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaker Abbas in his congratulatory message to Muslims, said the celebration is about total submission to higher authority, sacrifice and charity.

He therefore urged Nigerians to imbibe these virtues in their daily lives.

The Speaker said the celebration has a major significance in the life of Muslims, as it reminds the people of the supremacy of Allah and the importance of sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use this period for sober reflection and be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Speaker Abbas also called on Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders, while urging them to be supportive and cooperative for a better Nigeria.

The Speaker, who wished Muslims happy celebrations, prayed to Allah to accept their sacrifices.

