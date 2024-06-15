The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has extended his warmest congratulations to Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

A statement by Edwin Olofu, the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of APC, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, said the “Festival of Sacrifice” is a celebration of faith, obedience and devotion.”

The APC National Chairman described the important festival as a day to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

He said: “As we mark this significant event in the Islamic calendar, Nigerians should acknowledge the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity that are embodied in the spirit of Eid al-Adha “We recognize the importance of this occasion in promoting unity, love, and harmony among all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs or backgrounds, and these lessons should bring us closer together in our march to attain nationhood.”

The statement charged Nigerians to come together at this auspicious time to “celebrate our diversity and strengthen our bonds as one nation.

“As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, we should also remember those who are less fortunate and those affected by the current challenges in our country by extending love in solidarity and support for one another.”

He also enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the lesson of the festival by sustaining its values and principles in support of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration in his steady steps to make Nigeria great.

Ganduje assured Nigerians that the President is making the right decisions to revamp the economy and curtail the insecurity in the country, pleading with Nigerians to give the government more time.

“Once again, I congratulate all Nigerians on this auspicious occasion and wish everyone a happy Eid al-Adha.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE