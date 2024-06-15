The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Oyo Sector Command has launched a special patrol to forestall road traffic crashes during the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

While highlighting the motive behind the special patrol at a news conference in Ibadan on Friday, the Corps Sector Commander in Oyo, Rosemary Alo said that the corps is faced with challenges of safe use of the highway.

Alo said that the challenges include the ugly trend of using trailers and trucks to convey human beings, night trips, fatigue, speed violations, driving under influence, as well as overloading of vehicles.

According to her, the objectives of the special operations are to achieve reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities and road traffic injuries during the celebration period.

“The special operations include prompt response to road traffic crash victims; unhindered engagement in purposeful public education and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways, amongst others.

“In achieving these objectives, the Corps will combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programmes.

“We will strengthen surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustained effective patrol operations as well as adequate monitoring on the highways.

“We shall carry out aggressive enforcement including conducting of mobile courts operations, with the aim of checking traffic offences such as over speeding and dangerous driving/overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstructions among others.

“To achieve this, patrol vehicles, administrative vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics, “she said.

The sector commander urged motoring public, especially commuters to know that the Corps could not achieve a crash free celebration unless they play their part by checking the excesses of drivers anytime they transit from one destination to another.

She added that drivers must drive with the consciousness that members of their families, friends and loved ones are waiting for them at home, whenever they are on the road.

“When drivers drive recklessly, it is your right as commuters to speak up and report such drivers to FRSC Operatives or any other security outposts on the highways.

“Expectedly, with the massive deployment of personnel and logistics and the envisaged public support, the Corps is confident that the celebration would be a huge success.

“Let me reassure the motoring public of FRSC’s renewed vigour towards entrenching sanity on the roads, the Corps also wishes all Nigerians safe and peaceful EID-EL-KABIR celebrations, “she said.