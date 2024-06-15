The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has deployed 250 personnel and volunteers to Eid prayer grounds for easy movement of vehicles.

This was made known in a statement signed by the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Adesagba Adekoya for the Eid el Kabir celebration.

The statement read, “OYRTMA has deployed 250 personnel and volunteers to man strategic locations on our various roads and busy junctions, to ensure a free flow of traffic before, during and after the celebration.

“We have also deployed our Officers and men to various Eid prayer grounds for easy movement in and out.

“Our personnel will be able to regulate and ease traffic during the festive period.”

Adesagba also warned against, reckless driving, overloading and speeding ahead of the festive season stressing that, “the commonest causes of road traffic accidents are overspeeding and impatience.

“Reckless overtaking is one of the consequences of lack of patience and so, when you tend to overtake recklessly, definitely, you throw patience away,” he added.

He warned that recalcitrant drivers who disobey traffic rules would face the full wrath of the law.

Adesagba also advised the motorists to ensure they obey the traffic rules, traffic signals and traffic officers for their safety and that of their passengers.

