Eid-el-Fitri: Continue on path of spirituality, peaceful coexistence, Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday congratulated Muslim faithful in the state on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri, urging them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

Tribune Online reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noting that the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri is very significant to Muslims across the world as it marks the end of one month of abstinence from worldly pleasures with fasting and prayers, observed in accordance with the Islamic injunctions.

“Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Fitri.

“For Muslims, today’s celebration is very unique. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal following thirty days of fasting and other religious acts.

“Ramadan was a period that you denied yourselves the worldly pleasures, turned to your creator for total cleansing and upheld other religious values.

“Such values as the reaffirmation of your duty to serve one another, helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude, showing compassion and generosity among other good deeds that guide your faith,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while noting that Eid-el-Fitri celebration offered an opportunity “to remind ourselves of the need to further reflect spiritually and build communally,” reminded the Muslim faithful of the new reality caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, saying “it has altered the way we live, work and celebrate.

“Traditionally, the end of Ramadan is marked with fanfare, where thousands of worshippers head to various designated praying grounds in their localities for special Eid prayer, followed by festive gatherings, visits to families and friends, gift exchanges, feasts among friends, neighbours and relations.

“However, these activities, which are a reflection of the joy and happiness of the season cannot hold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we celebrate, I want us to remember that our fight against the COVID-19 is not over. Let us reflect on the last two to three months of our lives as individuals, as a state and as a nation. We should also remember our healthcare workers, and thousands of COVID-19 patients who would have loved to be at home to celebrate with us at this moment,” the governor said.

The governor, while imploring all to celebrate moderately with their families, said himself and his wife hoped that “the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri brings joy to every Lagosian irrespective of religious inclination.”