Egbeda LG APC stakeholders allege alteration of party ward congress results

By Tribune Online
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Egbeda Local Government of Oyo state have kicked against what they described as alteration of results of the outcome of the recent APC congresses held in the eleven wards and the council area.

The party stakeholders also described those allegedly laying claim to the control of the party as dry comedians.

The party stakeholders which comprised leaders and stalwarts from all the eleven wards in the local government council stated this in a statement it issued after a crucial meeting held on at the Adogba, Ibadan residence of Alhaji Babatunde Asunmo.

The statement said that the stakeholders declared that “on no account would they submit to the authority of impostors and desperados who are out to hijack the structures of the Progressives for their selfish aims”.

The statement further noted that speakers at the meeting called on the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to with the certificate of return issued to a group that presented Mr. Isaac Omodewu as its Party State Chairman while they (the stakeholders) affirm that Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi was the the preferred choice of the majority of party members across the state.

They, however, appealed to party faithful to remain steadfast and maintain their loyalty with the Progressive family under the leadership of Chief Akin Oke.

According to one of the stakeholders, Alhaji Gani Alade; “what we are witnessing at the moment is as a result of infiltration of the progressive fold by some anti-democratic forces who do not believe in party supremacy. All they are interested in is cutting corners to get to the top but we will tell them in clear terms that this is democracy and the majority will always have their way.”

Lasun Oguntade, Àdemola Adewuyi and Yinka Adeyemi called for caution over an alleged quest by some unnamed persons to hijack the party completely in their bid to impose only the candidates their choice.

The State Publicity Secretary-elect of the Party, Alhaji Olawale Sadare said that party handlers at the Ward levels should continue their weekly meetings and await further directives from relevant authorities.

Addressing the audience at the meeting, Alhaji Babatunde Asunmo pledged his loyalty to the cause of the majority members as he assured that the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Lam Adesina and other leaders of the Progressive would not be destroyed by those he regarded as “aliens in the house”.

Other party chieftains who attended the meeting are; Alhaja Zainab Juwon Adewuyi, Hon. Fatai Akinsanmi Hon. Sola Ajani, Deacon Segun Oyediran, Hon. Sadiq Akeem, Hon. Sheu Suara, Pa Olayinka, Chief Mrs Osunmadewa, Catechist Matthew Akinwalere, Mr. Ayinde Gbenga Fawole, Elder Ephraim Ogunbunmi, Mr. Abideen Alh. Lukman Akinpelu, Alhaja Folasade Adesanya among others.

