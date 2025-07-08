Investment summit will open up Bauchi, grow economy — Gov Bala

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has emphasised the importance of the planned International Investment Summit, stressing that it will showcase the state and open it up to diversified investment opportunities.

The governor, therefore, called on both local and foreign investors to seize the numerous opportunities that the upcoming summit is designed to highlight.

He assured that the summit will take place at the newly constructed Bauchi International Conference Center (BICC)—a world-class facility equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.

Speaking during an inspection of the project on Tuesday, the governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the conference center, commending the contractors for their dedication and professionalism.

He noted that the summit will serve as a platform to promote the state’s vast mineral and natural resources, attract investors, and drive economic growth and development.

According to him, “With its rich natural resources and conducive business environment, Bauchi State is an attractive destination for investors.”

Governor Mohammed further assured that his administration has implemented investor-friendly policies, including tax holidays and a “one-stop-shop” initiative to support businesses.

The summit is expected to promote sustainable development, encourage environmentally conscious growth, and cement Bauchi State’s position as a key player in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Scheduled for October, the Bauchi International Investment Summit is a significant event that will bring together investors, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities and challenges in the state.

