Sokoto Assembly passes 25 bills in two years 

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, has disclosed that the Assembly passed a total of 25 bills in the last two years.

According to him, 22 of the bills have been assented to by Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto while three are awaiting transmission to the governor for assent.

Bodinga said one of the outstanding bills is the “Mandatory and Compulsory Premarital Medical Screening” bill, which aimed at reducing the risk of genetic disorders and infectious diseases amongst intending couples.

The speaker noted that the Assembly has achieved the major legislative priority for the current session and is satisfied with its performance.

He equally stressed the readiness of the House of Assembly to convene whenever the need arises.

He said the Assembly has passed several other consequential bills, including the Sokoto State Community Security Corps bill, which was crafted after a study tour to states with similar bodies.

Other notable laws passed include the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Law, Zakat and Endowment Commission’s Law, and the Tenancy Control and Safety of Persons Commission Law.

According to him, the Assembly’s amendment to the Local Government Law to increase the tenure of the Chairmen and Councillors generated controversy, with some opposition claiming it was targeted at the Sultan of Sokoto, the governor was eventually vindicated.

Hon. Bodinga clarified that the amendment to some of the laws was necessary to bring them into conformity with the Nigerian Constitution and while that of the local government was to specifically increase the tenure of council chairmen and councillors from two to three years.

He said the Assembly has also passed a bill mandating compulsory pre-marital medical screening for intending couples. Bodinga explained that the bill aims to reduce the risk of genetic disorders and infectious diseases among couples and has been well-received by the public.

He said the assembly passed another bill aimed at drastically reducing the high cost of marriage consummation in the state.

Bodinga noted that the high cost of marriage has become an obstacle to many young people getting married adding that the Assembly is determined to restore sanity in the system.

Bodinga emphasized the importance of capacity building for Assembly members, stating that the House constantly improves its members so that they can be able to fashion out legislative solutions to emerging challenges.

He also expressed joy that the Sokoto State House of Assembly has kept its covenant of delivering quality legislation designed to improve good governance to the citizens.

