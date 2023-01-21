Prominent Kano APC member quits politics

“As a Nigerian fighting for a better Nigeria, I am deeply committed to the struggle for a more just and equitable society”

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress in North West state of Kano, Naj’atu Muhammad, has resigned from the party and announced her withdrawal from active politics.

The Director of the Civil Society Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC disclosed that she was quitting active politics as she expressed concern over lack of ideological orientation in the existing political parties in the country.

She however maintained that she would remain committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of Nigeria’s challenges.

“Quitting party politics at this point in time is one of such steps. We all recognise that Nigeria is facing many challenges, including insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services.”

“Such challenges require the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance. Nigerians must be aware of the severity of their situation after the dismal failures of leadership the country has experienced over the years.

“Nigerians must be aware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices.

“Therefore, restricting one’s choice to a single political party will be detrimental to the development of our country and our democracy.

“As a Nigerian fighting for a better Nigeria, I am deeply committed to the struggle for a more just and equitable society. I believe that all Nigerians deserve the opportunity to live a life of dignity, security and opportunity.”