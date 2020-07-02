The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended three people who allegedly used bank details obtained through SIM swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) for fraud.

According to the statement from the Makurdi zonal office of the anti-graft agency, a 36-year-old security guard, Michael Damhindi; Chidi Emmanuel Aniekwe, 32, and Terhemba Iorhen, 35, were arrested at North Bank area, Makurdi.

According to the statement given by the suspects, their modus operandi was to station themselves around the ATM machine to help those who want to withdraw money.

Upon arrest, items recovered from them include one Mazda millennia car, 31 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, 10 smartphones, nine Nokia phones, two laptops, 16 starter sim packs, different kinds of SIM cards of various networks, one modem, one flash drive and fake currency notes.

The police said that these suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

