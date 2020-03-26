EFCC arraigns man for alleged N10m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office has dragged a man one Musa Abubakar before Justice M.A. Ikpambese of the State High Court, Makurdi for alleged fraud.

The suspect was arraigned yesterday on one count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N10,448,000.00

In the charge read to the defendant, it was alleged that between the month of October, 2018 and December 2018 in Makurdi, the suspect within the jurisdiction of the Court, being entrusted with 4,500 bags of cement valued at N10,448,000 (Ten Million Four Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand Naira) by one Abdulrahim Abubakar and that the suspect dishonestly misappropriated the said sum of N10,448,000, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 312 of Penal Code Laws of Benue State (CAP)124 (Revised Edition), 2004 and punishable under Section 313 of the same Laws.

When the charge was read to him, the defendant, pleaded “not guilty”.

The prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua asked the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre and requested for a date for the commencement of the trial.

Counsel to the defendant, I. M. Mari submitted an application for bail of his client and urged the Court to grant him bail on most liberal terms.

Granting the bail in the sum of N500,000.00 with two sureties in like sum, Justice Ikpambese adjourned the case to April 27, 2020 for the trial to commence.

However, the defendant was remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail condition.

