NDDC probe: Akpabio denies he said NASS members got 60 per cent contracts
• As letter refer to House Committee on Ethics and Privileges
The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied ever accusing members of the National Assembly of collecting 60 per cent of the contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Senator Akpabio, in a letter read on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday by the Speaker, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, said that the only reference he made to 60 per cent during his presentation before the NDDC committee on Monday was in response to a question by a member of the committee.
He said the member had sought to know whether a Medical Director could serve as an Executive Director Project, to which he responded by saying that since 50 to 60 per cent of NDDC contracts were medical-related, there was nothing wrong in a Medical Director serving in that capacity.
He also said that the Executive Director Project of the NDDC forwarded to him a list of 19 owed contracts which the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC insisted must be paid before the 2020 budget of the commission was passed.
He also said that the NDDC had not executed any contract under the 2020 budget since it had not been passed, while the 2019 budget was passed in April and had not been implemented
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, referred the letter to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further legislative action.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE