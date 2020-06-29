EEDC set to implement new electricity tariff July 1

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has indicated plans to commence implementation of the new service reflective electricity tariff from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Emeka Ezeh, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, Anambra State, on Monday, explained that the new tariff became necessary to improve the efficiency of EEDC in delivering quality service to her customers, and to equally ensure the sustenance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), in view of the prevailing economic realities, such as the high rate of inflation and the depreciation of Naira, which has largely impacted the foreign exchange rate.

This development, he added, is consistent with feedback received from customers during the various stakeholder consultations for extraordinary tariff review application held across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in February and March this year.

“The new tariff, which is service reflective, is designed to ensure that the company delivers improved services to customers; while ensuring that they are billed based on service quality.

According to him, It is expected that the implementation of the new tariff will enable EEDC to execute most of the capital-intensive projects already outlined, geared towards strengthening and expanding its network and delivering the expected quality service to her customers.

“The new regime has given rise to changes in customer class categorisation, as they are now represented in clusters, namely: NonMD, MD1 and MD2.

Mr Ezeh, also disclosed that five distinctive bands (A-E) have been created to reflect the various service level and minimum hours of availability, a situation where a blanket/uniformed tariff no longer applies to all category of customers.

He said those customers in “band A” are expected to enjoy supply for a minimum of 20 hours and above; those in “band B” are expected to enjoy supply for a minimum of 16 hours and above; those in “band C” are expected to enjoy supply for a minimum of 12 hours and above; those customers in “band D” are expected to enjoy supply for a minimum of 8 hours and above, while those in “band E” are expected to enjoy supply for a minimum of 4 hours.

“As a result of these changes and the service reflective nature of the new tariff, customers that enjoy premium services are expected to pay higher tariff based on their guaranteed hours of availability and service quality, while there won’t be any tariff increase for those customers that have a low level of supply and lower service quality.

Efforts will, however, be made by EEDC to improve on the quality of its services to this category of customers so they can enjoy better services and be migrated to the premium class. This is in line with the organisation’s strategy of implementing its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) earlier submitted to its Regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), he explains further.

“For optimal efficiency, EEDC will continue to work closely with its MAPs to intensify and speed up on meter installation to unmetered customers within the network, as part of the effort towards enhancing revenue; while customers that are not yet metered are encouraged to take advantage of this scheme and apply to be metered.

He said actual details of the new tariff will be communicated to customers in subsequent engagements once it is released by the Regulator.

While soliciting support from customers at this point, Ezeh, assures them of EEDC unrelenting commitment to consistently improve the quality of services.