Edwin Clark to be laid to rest May 13

Late elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, will be laid to rest on 13 May 2025 in his hometown, Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Second Republic Senator and leader of the South-South region passed away on 17 February 2025 in Abuja.

His eldest son, Mr Penaowei Clark, disclosed the burial arrangements on Saturday during a brief ceremony held at the Kiagbodo residence of the Ijaw leader.

Present at the venue were the Pere of Mein Kingdom, Kiagbodo, His Royal Majesty Samuel Fuludu, Ogiogio II; the Head of the Clark family, Professor C. C. Clark; the Delta State Commissioner for the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development, Chief Ebikeme Clark; and other notable members of the family.

According to the statement read by Mr Penaowei Clark, the funeral proceedings will commence on Wednesday, 7 May, with a lecture in honour of the late elder statesman at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja, scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

As outlined in the burial programme, a valedictory session in honour of Pa Clark will be held at the Senate Chamber on Thursday, 8 May, at 11:00 a.am.

