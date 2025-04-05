Italy ready to boost Kaduna’s investment drive — Ambassador

The Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, His Excellency, Lacopo Foti, has expressed his country’s readiness to support Kaduna State Government’s investment drive, by encouraging Italian companies to invest in the State.

Mr Foti who made the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Saturday, expressed Italy’s willingness to collaborate with Kaduna State Government.

“We have come to introduce ourselves, learn about the Government’s plans, and see if there are investments which you want the Italian Embassy to facilitate.

“If there are private investments you desire in Kaduna, especially in machinery or manufacturing, or if you have plans for the next few years, let us know. If you’re interested in agricultural machinery companies like tractor plants, we can make contact with them,’’ he said.

The Ambassador further encouraged Kaduna State Government to ‘’approach our embassy and we will link you up. We are ready to collaborate in manufacturing, technology and other areas.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria reaffirms strategic partnership with Senegal at 65th Independence anniversary

Mr Foti expressed optimism that after the courtesy visit, where possible collaborations in agriculture, education and training were discussed, ‘’in the coming months, we hope to do something concrete. We await proposals from Kaduna State regarding their interests, which we’ll take to the Italian Government.”

According to him, Italian investors would find Kaduna’s climate “a bit better than Abuja’s” and its people friendly, adding that ‘’this is my first time in Kaduna, and I hope to return next month.’’

The Diplomat further said that ‘’we have Italians living here; this visit is an opportunity to meet them and see how we can help them and the State Government.”

In response, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, acknowledged the long history between Italy and Nigeria, and expressed interest in establishing strong economic relations.

Dr. Balarabe highlighted Kaduna State’s advantages in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, energy, technology and human capital development, noting that the state is the largest producer of maize, tomatoes and ginger in Nigeria.

“We have advantages in agriculture, mining, tourism, and human capital. Italy excels in manufacturing, technology, education, and renewable energy. I hope we can establish collaboration in these areas,” she said.

The Deputy Governor who directed the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA) to prepare a proposal for the Italian Embassy, also expressed the hope that the Ambassador’s visit ” kicks off substantial conversations between our state and Italy.’’

Dr Balarabe said that Kaduna State Government looks forward to engaging with the Ambassador further, hoping that ‘’this won’t be your last visit to Kaduna.’’

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE