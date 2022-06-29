Education Bank: Reps invite Ministers of Finance, Education, CBN Governor

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the resuscitation of Education Bank in Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to Establish Nigerian Education Bank in line with the Nigerian Education Bank Act,’ sponsored by Hon Uju Kingsley.

On his lead debate, Hon Kingsley noted that the Education Bank was established in 1993 to provide loans for students, and was designed to replace the former Students Loans Board.

He expressed concerns that the failure to establish the bank has affected students as they lack credible sources to take loans to finance their education.

“The House is concerned that since inception in 1993, the Education bank has not had a Governing Board and for over 25 years, the bank had no physical address anywhere in Nigeria neither has the Act establishing it been repealed.





“The House is worried that the failure to establish the bank has affected students as they lack credible sources to take

loans to finance their education as the Education bank has not been built anywhere in Nigeria,” he noted.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated the joint Committees on Banking and Currency, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

