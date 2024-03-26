The Edo State Government has said it has set up Edo Green Energy Limited to be run as a private sector-facing entity, which will engage in the commercialisation of gas in the state.

Commissioner of Mining and Energy, Hon. Enaholo Ojiefoh, who said this in a chat with journalists, said the company will lead in the extraction, processing, storage and sales of gas in the state.

According to him, “The Company will sell gas as Liquified Natural Gas or we convert and sell it as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Already we have a group of investors.

“Our plan is to convert 60% of vehicles in Edo to run on CNG. The idea is to significantly reduce the cost of transportation in the State. NIPCO is already working on this. But the new company is coming to work with existing filling stations to do conversions.

“This will be done by working with an existing Independent Petroleum Marketing Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) team. They already have fuel stations across the State.

“We will then have CNG stations across the senatorial districts of the State. We are not stopping at vehicles; we want to ensure that we convert all commercial tricycles operating in the State. Instead of buying fuel for N20,000, you will have to buy N5,000 worth of fuel.”

He added, “The CNG innovation runs on an automated system, which ensures that once the fuel is finished, it automatically switches to gas. We also want to ensure that we also convert generators to CNG. We want everyone in Edo to use clean energy.”

