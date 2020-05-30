Edo police recover remains of kidnapped ex-commissioner

Almost two weeks after he was kidnapped from his residence at Utese Village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Saturday the 16th of May, 2020 by unknown gunmen and suspected kidnappers, the remains of Presley Ediagbonya, a former Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports have been recovered.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, said that the corpse of Ediagbonya was found by some farmers in a boundary forest between Edo and Ondo States at Utese village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Friday, May 29, 2020, at about 6:30 pm.

Nwanbuzor, a deputy superintendent of police, explained that the local divisional police officer had mobilised his men to the scene immediately he got the report from the farmers who first rushed to the village to break the news to their kinsmen.

He said that the police contacted a medical team at the nearby Igbinedion University, Okada and headed for the forest in the company of the deceased family and the villagers.

At the scene, Nwanbuzor said that the remains of Ediagbonya were identified by family members after which they were immediately evacuated and taken to the Igbinedion university hospital.

While vowing to fish out the killers of the illustrious son of Utese village, he said that the police deeply sympathized with the immediate family of the deceased and pray to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

