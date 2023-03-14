Idahosa Moses | Benin City

OPERATIVES of the Edo Police Command have arrested four allegedly robbery suspects, who disguised as military officers to rob their victims.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Benin, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects were arrested by the Intelligence Unit, upon a petition by Grace Ainabe, who report alleged robbery incident at her residence.

The suspects, Iyabo Victor 35, Osas Aganmwonyi 28, Nosa Owie 24, and Idi Etukudo, who were arrested with military camouflage, Nwabuzor said, reportedly broke into the house of the victim.

The suspect robbed the house with guns and carted away her belongings including money, phones and jewelries, Nwabuzor said.

The police’s spokesman said the suspects led by Iyabor Victor, the prime suspect, who adorned in full military uniform, broke into Grace’s House, located in Teboga community, off Lucky way, Benin City to perpetrate the act.

“The suspect entered her house through the POP ceiling and robbed the entire families of their belongings and forcefully transfered a sum of

N447,000.00 from the victims’ account”

“They collected her phone and forcefully obtained her secret code number for them to have access to her bank detail,” he said.

After the transfer, Nwabuzor said the suspects changed the money to foreign currency and shared it among them selves before they were arrested by the police.

Items recovered from them include Iphone13 worth N500,000.00, Iphone 6 worth N48,000.00 and jewelry worth N850,000.

Others are table fan valued N140,000, standing fan N95,000 and LG split Aircondition that worth N360,000, washing machine, Inverter battery/accessories, and gas cylinders among others.





Narrating her level of involvement, the prime suspect said an in-law to their victim, he identified simply as Johanna hinted them that the woman had money and they should go and Rob her.

“I got the military uniform from the house of a military officer, who died sometimes ago.We entered the woman house through the ceiling, forcefully collected her pin and transferred the money in her account,” Victor said.

The suspect, however, stated that the informant was on the run, blaming their action on hardship.