Edo: Okpebholo inaugurates committees to address herder-farmer clashes, boundary disputes

Idahosa Moses

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has inaugurated the Livestock Control and Boundary Committees, aimed at addressing security issues and land disputes across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremonies on Tuesday in Benin, Governor Okpebholo said the Livestock Control Committee and the Boundary Committee reflect his administration’s commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and development throughout Edo.

He stated that the committee is saddled with the mandate of bringing an end to the incessant clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

“There is a task that we need to handle carefully while this assignment is being carried out.

“We have to carry it out with the fear of God so that we can have especially the best time and result. We can see what is happening today. Herders clashes here and there.

“You have to confine them to a particular location. That is the essence of this committee.

‘I have people with a wealth of experience in the committee. So, I believe that with God on our side, we are going to achieve our purpose,” Okpebholo said.

General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), responding on behalf of the 27-member committee, said: “We want to express our appreciation to you (Governor Okpebholo) sir, for considering us fit to take this arduous task.

“The terms of reference are very clear, and it is a reflection of one of your high points when you were coming into power as governor.

“I know security is one of the pillars of your five points agenda, and we all know one of the causative factors of insecurity in Nigeria as a whole is farming.

“We will do our best to make sure that our assignment that has been given to us is carried out to the best of our abilities.

“And to ensure that these community clashes in farmers areas crisis will not be a thing to mention in our dear state,” he assured.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Boundary Committee, Governor Okpebholo said the need to address persistent boundary disputes affecting communities within the state and neighbouring states informed the establishment of the committee.

“I am happy to see this moment because communities, especially the ones that share boundaries with us, have issues that border on clear landmarks.

“We have Lagos, we have Ondo, we have Delta, we have Kogi State. So, we have boundary crises here and there.

“For this reason, I think the people before me today are the best to handle this task for the betterment of Edo people.”

Responding on behalf of the 14-man Boundary Committee, the Chairman, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, pledged the committee’s commitment to the task.

“Mr. Governor, I want to thank you for this opportunity and deeply hold on to accept the responsibility to serve as the chairman of the newly-inaugurated boundary committee.”

“On behalf of all members of this committee, I wish to express our sincere gratitude and acceptance of this responsibility, which we pledge to discharge in fairness, transparency, and integrity,” Idahosa said.

Hon. Idahosa, who is the Deputy Governor of Edo State, revealed that the committee will strive to carry out its mission, which is to ensure accurate boundary demarcation and promote peaceful coexistence among communities.

He added that the committee will also foster development in areas affected by conflict, while collaborating with all stakeholders and actively engaging with citizens in fulfilling its mandate.

