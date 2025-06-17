Tinubu-Shettima Forum decries omission of VP in APC endorsement, warns of party disunity

The National Chairman of the Forum of Tinubu-Shettima Support Groups, Dr Abiso Kabir, has expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to acknowledge Vice President Kashim Shettima during a recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by some stakeholders at the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-East meeting held on Sunday.

In a statement issued Monday, Dr Kabir described the omission as a calculated provocation that threatens the unity and internal cohesion of the party, particularly in the North-East region.

“We are seriously concerned that at a time when we should be consolidating our gains and projecting unity within the APC, certain actors are deliberately trying to sow seeds of discord.

“Endorsing President Tinubu without even a symbolic mention of his running mate and current Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, is a calculated provocation”, Dr Kabir said.

The APC chieftain warned that such actions, if not urgently addressed, could breed disunity and weaken the party’s structure in the zone.

Dr Kabir therefore called on the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) and President Tinubu to intervene immediately and address what he described as a disturbing trend.

“We call on the President and the leadership of our great party to urgently resolve this issue. We must not allow distractions or internal sabotage to destabilize the APC. Unity between the President and Vice President is non-negotiable, they are a team, and any endorsement must reflect that reality,” he stated.

The Tinubu-Shettima Forum, which consists of 350 support groups, further reiterated its commitment to the success of the APC and urged all members to avoid actions that could jeopardize the collective progress of the party.

