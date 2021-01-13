Edo NUT to begin indefinite strike Monday

Academic activities in Edo State public schools which are scheduled to resume next Monday, January 18 for the second term will be disrupted as primary teachers and school heads are set to commence indefinite strike action on that day.

A statement, on Wednesday, in Benin at the end of an enlarged State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) explained that the order to embark on indefinite strike was as a result of the failure of the state government to meet its 10-point demands.

The statement was signed by the state chairman, Mr Pius Okhueleigbe, and the assistant secretary-general, Mr Moni Mike Modesty Itua, and three others.

Okhueleigbe, Itua and the other officials explained that the strike order was a sequel to the expiration of the 21-day and 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the state government.

The union had on December 8 and 29, 2020 issued a 21-day and 14-day ultimatum to the state government to meet and fulfil all its financial and other entitlements to it or else it will call strike action.

The unionists listed their demands as the payment of the 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of teachers in Oredo, Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode local government areas.

Others are reinforcement and guarantee of the payment of primary school teachers monthly salaries, on or before the 27th day of every month as directed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, correct implementation of the 30 per cent Special Allowance for Teachers in schools for challenged children and all arrears.

The statement added: “All public primary school-heads and teachers in the 18 local government areas should unfailingly embark on an indefinite strike action from 12:00 am (early morning) of Monday, January 18, 2021, and ensure that all teaching and learning tools in their possessions are completely put in “off-mode.”

While commending members of the Edo State House of Assembly committee on education, Controller of Labour, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their intervention, the unionists expressed dismay over the glaring and persistent nonchalant attitude of the state government which has refused to initiate attempts at meeting with the union during the period of the ultimatums for a dialogue.

While calling on all lovers of education, well-meaning citizens and institutions in the state to prevail on the Edo State government to meet the demands, they urged parents to keep their children and wards away from schools throughout the period of the indefinite strike.

