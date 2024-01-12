The Edo State government said on Thursday in Benin, the capital of Edo State that the State will begin the use of electric buses as a means of transportation between February and March this year.

This was just as the state government also sealed a deal for a wind energy project with a capacity of 175 Megawatt.

The State Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Dr Ojeifoh Enaholo, disclosed the transportation plan during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Edo State government and

Oando clean energy.

According to the MOU, Oando would provide five electric buses for the pilot scheme to enable it (Oando) and the Edo State government to have seasonal data on the performance of the environmental dynamics.

The commissioner said charging stations for the vehicle batteries would be installed with all necessary facilities.

Secretary to the Edo State, Osarodion Ogie Esq. signed the document on behalf of the government,

while Mr Ademola Ogunbajor, the Executive Vice president of Oando signed for the company.

Ogie said the state government is in a hurry to get every community in Edo State to have access to clean energy.

According to him, “that (clean energy) is where the world is going. And we are happy to be front runners among the States.

“And somehow, we have found a partner in Oando Energy. We are happy, and we will make sure that we will keep our side of the agreement.”

