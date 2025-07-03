Edo generates N52.6bn IGR in six months — EIRS boss

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Barr. Oladele Bankole-Balogun, on Thursday said that the state has generated the sum of N52.6 billion in the last six months.

He disclosed this while giving the agency’s half-year performance review in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Mr Bankole-Balogun, who gave himself and his team a pat on the back for the huge financial success, said the feat surpasses the previous achievements of the agency.

While stating that the accomplishment was achieved within his six months in office, he described the development as historic.

According to him, “The results speak for themselves. When we compare H1 of 2024 and H1 of 2025, we have the figures as thus: January 2025: N10.4 billion, February 2025: N9.6 billion,

“March 2025: N6.9 billion, April 2025: N6.9 billion, May 2025: N7.8 billion and June 2025: Over N11 billion, which gives us a half-year-to-date

(HYTD) 2025 total of N52.6 billion, as against a half-year budgeted figure of N58.8 billion. This represents an 89.5 percent performance year-to-date.

“In contrast, H1 2024 recorded a total of N36.1 billion—meaning we achieved a 45 percent increase in revenue performance year-on-year.

“I am proud to announce that EIRS has set four new records in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first half of 2025.

“This achievement is historic as it reflects the synergy between the staff, management, and most importantly, the unwavering support of the Executive Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa. We are deeply grateful for their vision and commitment.”

The EIRS boss also commended the taxpayers for their cooperation, which has resulted in the progress made in the quarter under review.

“Let me also appreciate the great taxpayers of Edo State—individuals, corporations, and government MDAs—whose level of compliance has been instrumental to our success.

“Your taxes are the lifeblood of the massive infrastructural and developmental projects currently being executed across our dear state,” Bankole-Balogun said.

He added that for the smooth running of its activities in the state, the service has strengthened its inter-governmental relationship with some federal and state MDAs for effective service delivery.

He said some of them include FRSC, EDSTA, EdoGIS and EDPPA, among others, adding that the judiciary, as an arm of government, has also not been left out.

He said the EIRS, during the period, has collaborated with the judiciary in the recovery of tax liabilities owed to the state government.

The EIRS Chairman further said that under his watch, the agency has successfully resolved issues relating to burrow pit owners, private school proprietors, and various transport unions like RTEAN, NURTW, and PDOW, towards addressing tax-related and compliance issues, as well as reducing touting activities on roads and in motor parks.

On onboarding, he said the Board also carried out an onboarding exercise for Data Collection Agents (DCAs), just as it has also partnered with some institutions of government and non-government bodies alike, such as the University of Benin, in the training of staff of the service on taxation.

The EIRS boss, who also spoke on the new federal government tax reforms and their implications, assured that in line with the reforms, the agency would intensify its public enlightenment efforts to ensure taxpayers are fully aware of the changes and how they would affect them.

He appealed to the taxpayers never to see the payment of taxes as a burden, but as part of their contributions towards the development of the state.

