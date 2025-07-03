2027: Nigerians don’t have choice, APC must go — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must be removed from power, insisting that the dire state of the country leaves Nigerians with no alternative.

In a recent interview, Baba-Ahmed said every segment of Nigerian society from victims of insecurity to traders, industrialists, market people, farmers, transporters and the youth is united by a common frustration, which he believes can only be addressed by ending APC’s hold on power.

He argued that even within the party, key actors have become increasingly isolated, citing the diminishing visibility of some leaders as a sign of internal crisis.

He said, “Nigerians don’t have a choice, APC must go. Even APC does not have a choice, APC must go.

“Where was Ganduje last week? Where is he today? Nigerians politicians don’t have a choice, APC must go. Victims of insecurity don’t have a choice, APC must go.

“Spenders of the Naira, industrialists, trades people, markets women and men, farmers, transporters, the youths; nobody has a choice in Nigeria, APC must go.”

Tribune Online reports that Baba-Ahmed’s former running mate, Peter Obi, has formally joined a new coalition of opposition leaders who have since adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform through which they aim to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Obi, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, had earlier explained the need for a unified political front to dismantle the entrenched systems of poverty and insecurity in the country.

According to him, no single entity can transform Nigeria, and building alliances is key to achieving genuine national reform.

The coalition includes several prominent politicians such as Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who are expected to play key roles in challenging President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

