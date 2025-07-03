Politics

Anambra Labour Party endorses ADC coalition

Michael Ovat
Anambra Labour Party endorses ADC coalition

The Labour Party in Anambra State has announced its full endorsement of the coalition arrangement involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as a strategic alignment in pursuit of the party’s long-term goals of democratic deepening and people-driven governance.

In a memo released to journalists in Awka on Thursday by the State Caretaker Committee and signed by the State Chairman, Mr Peter Okoye, the party noted that the coalition is being championed at the national level with the active involvement of Labour Party’s national leader, Mr Peter Obi.

“This strategic collaboration is in line with the broader goals and aspirations of the Labour Party to deepen democracy, promote good governance, and deliver people-oriented leadership,” the statement read.

The party said Mr Obi’s participation in the coalition reflects “the seriousness and prospects of this new political realignment,” urging all members, supporters, and stakeholders in the state to embrace the initiative.

“We therefore urge all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the Labour Party in Anambra State to key into this important development.

“Together, we will continue to build a formidable force that reflects the will and interests of the Nigerian people, especially the hardworking and enterprising citizens of Anambra State,” the memo stated.

Further details and guidelines on the coalition will be communicated to members in the coming days, the party assured, while commending members for their unwavering commitment to the party’s values.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the ADC coalition is seen by political observers as a potential game-changer ahead of the 2027 elections, with expectations that it could reshape the dynamics of opposition politics in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Edo generates N52.6bn IGR in six months — EIRS boss Edo generates N52.6bn IGR in six months — EIRS boss
Next Article Apapa Customs generates N1.38trn, seals three bonded terminals in six months Apapa Customs generates N1.38trn, seals three bonded terminals in six months

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×