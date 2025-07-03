Anambra Labour Party endorses ADC coalition

The Labour Party in Anambra State has announced its full endorsement of the coalition arrangement involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as a strategic alignment in pursuit of the party’s long-term goals of democratic deepening and people-driven governance.

In a memo released to journalists in Awka on Thursday by the State Caretaker Committee and signed by the State Chairman, Mr Peter Okoye, the party noted that the coalition is being championed at the national level with the active involvement of Labour Party’s national leader, Mr Peter Obi.

“This strategic collaboration is in line with the broader goals and aspirations of the Labour Party to deepen democracy, promote good governance, and deliver people-oriented leadership,” the statement read.

The party said Mr Obi’s participation in the coalition reflects “the seriousness and prospects of this new political realignment,” urging all members, supporters, and stakeholders in the state to embrace the initiative.

“We therefore urge all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the Labour Party in Anambra State to key into this important development.

“Together, we will continue to build a formidable force that reflects the will and interests of the Nigerian people, especially the hardworking and enterprising citizens of Anambra State,” the memo stated.

Further details and guidelines on the coalition will be communicated to members in the coming days, the party assured, while commending members for their unwavering commitment to the party’s values.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the ADC coalition is seen by political observers as a potential game-changer ahead of the 2027 elections, with expectations that it could reshape the dynamics of opposition politics in Nigeria.

