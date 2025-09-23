Edo: Court restrains CCETC from entering Ossiomo’s land

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has restrained Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC), from entering the land of Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, a Private Power (PP) generating company, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice brought by the PP.

The presiding judge, Justice Mary Itsueli, gave the restraining order in an ex-perte motion filed by Emmanuel Usoh, counsel to Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited.

In the suit marked: B/242/2025, Ossiomo Investment Limited, Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, Ossiomo Offsites and Utility Limited, Quadrant Gas Development Company Limited are the claimants, while Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC) stands as defendant.

Usoh had, on behalf of Plaintiffs, approached the court, seeking an interim injunction restraining CCETC from gaining access to the land or utilising any property belonging to the claimants.

Usoh sought an interim order restraining “the Defendant whether by itself, agents, representatives, Directors, staff, privies assigns, or anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described from parading itself as a member or a shareholder of the 2nd Claimant or relying o using the Joint Venture Agreement pending the hearing and determination o the Motion on Notice.”

In the enrollment of order dated September 11, 2025, Justice Itsueli, said having “given a most careful consideration to the application, supporting affidavit and annexures, I am minded to grant the interim order of injunction.”

The vacation judge, therefore, ordered that, “The Defendant whether by itself, privies, assigns and anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described are restrained from accessing, utilizing the infrastructure of the Claimants including the 33KVA lines, gas engines and gas infrastructure built by the Claimants to supply gas to the power plant and generate electricity supply whether by bulk sales or transmission to corporate entities or individuals in Edo State pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.

Justice Itsueli also ordered “The Defendant whether by itself, agents, representatives, Directors, staff, privies, assigns, or anyone directly or otherwise and howsoever described are restrained from parading themselves member or shareholder of the 2nd Claimant or relying or using the Joint Venture Agreement pending the pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.”

It would be recalled that Ossiomo and CCETC had bee locked n in ownership tussle which led to the power plant being shut down on September 1, 2025.

Speaking during a press briefing on the latest development in the power tussle between Ossiomo and its investment partners, Usoh said, CCETC, having aware of the restraining order, had so far approached the arbitrary panel in Singapore.

“CCETC, being aware of the restraining order, also immediately approached the arbitrary panel for arbitration in Singapore. The rationale behind this update is for the whole world to know that Singapore, being the seat of economics arbitration globally, is aware of the issues happening between Ossiomo and CCETC. We had the opportunity of seeing the copy of the arbitration, and we are replying accordingly.”

On Ossiomo and Edo State Government, Usoh disclosed: “Our relationship with the Edo State Government is what we call Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Ossiomo develops power and sells to Edo State Government at market value. They are our landlord, we cannot owe grudge against the government. My appeal to the government is to do business with us so that everyone in Edo will benefit.“