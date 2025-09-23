Hardship: Act now, Nigerians are crying, PFN urges Tinubu’s govt

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has expressed deep concern over the worsening economic and social conditions in the country, urging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to take urgent and decisive action to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Speaking during a press briefing at the PFN National Secretariat along Airport Road in Lagos to unveil plans for the fellowship’s 40th anniversary celebration, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, painted a grim picture of the current state of the nation.

He highlighted the devaluation of the naira, rising insecurity, the collapse of the health and education sectors, and the absence of a national carrier as issues that demand immediate government intervention.

“There is serious hunger in the land. The government should fix the economic problems in the country and address strictly the issue of our currency. When you devalue people’s currency, it affects their lifestyle and purchasing power. The naira has been reduced to an embarrassing state,” Bishop Wale Oke lamented.

He called for a strengthened anti-corruption drive, insisting that institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must operate independently and not become political tools.

“The government should tackle the issue of corruption at all levels. The EFCC and other relevant anti-corruption agencies should be strengthened and not be willing tools in the hands of politicians,” he said.

The PFN President also stressed the importance of tackling unemployment and addressing the growing number of Almajiris and street urchins.

According to him, “The government should stop giving people handouts. What it needs is to empower the people, because money cannot bring them out of poverty. It is only empowerment that can bring the people out of poverty.”

He further decried the poor state of the health sector, criticizing the trend of government officials seeking medical treatment abroad.

“There is no need for government and political office holders to travel abroad if they build standard hospitals in the six geopolitical zones of the country. Our best doctors are leaving our country because of dearth of infrastructure and for greener pastures,” he stated.

Bishop Wale Oke also appealed for more investment in the education sector, noting the deplorable conditions in many public schools.

“If you go round the country, you see students and pupils in schools, learning under trees and shanties. The government should squarely address the issue of our education. The best gift that we can give our children is education,” he said.

On infrastructure, the PFN leader emphasized the need to revive the nation’s transportation systems, including roads and railways, and questioned why Nigeria still lacks a national airline.

“Our roads should be fixed. Our railways should be fixed and functional. I wonder why Nigeria does not have a national carrier as done in other countries. Nigeria should by now be operating a national carrier,” he remarked.

Bishop Wale Oke also echoed growing concerns over the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), suggesting that only a truly independent electoral body can guarantee credible elections.

“People are clamouring for the independence of INEC. If our INEC is independent, they won’t be puppets in the hands of the government. As the saying goes, ‘who pays the piper, dictates the tune,’” he said.

Supporting Wale Oke’s position, another cleric, Bishop Joseph, noted that the situation in the country would have been much worse if not for the prayers and spiritual interventions of the PFN. He described the crisis in Nigeria as more spiritual than political, urging citizens to pray for divine intervention.

Addressing concerns about the high tuition fees in private universities owned by PFN members, Bishop Joseph defended the costs, arguing that they reflect the realities of the nation’s economy.

“These are not kangaroo schools. If they are tuition-free, how will they maintain the facilities and pay salaries? There are professors in those schools and they are well-paid. What affects the generality of the country affects the church. We buy from the same market,” he explained.

PFN’s Lagos State Chairman, Bishop Yemi Davies, added that churches are doing a lot to support indigent students in these institutions, although such efforts are deliberately kept out of the public eye to protect the dignity of beneficiaries.

Looking ahead to the 40th anniversary of the PFN, Bishop Wale Oke revealed that the celebration, themed “PFN: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, will begin on October 19, 2025, with thanksgiving and awards ceremonies across the country.

The celebrations will culminate on October 28, 2025, with the groundbreaking of the PFN Legacy Place in Abuja, which he described as “a lasting heritage for future generations.”